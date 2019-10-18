Pakistan strongly condemns bomb blasts in Afghanistan mosque

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Friday strongly condemned the bomb blasts in a mosque in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan , which has resulted in the loss of a large number of lives and injuries to scores of others.

"We share the grief of the bereaved families and offer our deepest sympathies and condolences over their loss in this mindless act of terrorism. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones in this difficult time," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He reiterated that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and stood in solidarity with the government and people of Afghanistan in their fight against terrorism.