Pakistan strongly condemns brutal military crackdown by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the Indian state-terrorism and extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters and so-called "cordon and search operations" in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Thirty-five innocent Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces in less than two months in IIOJK.

Three more Kashmiris have been martyred in a fake encounter on November 24 in Srinagar.

The Foreign Office in a statement said the Indian occupation forces were committing grave crimes against the Kashmiri people including enforced disappearances, targeted and extra-judicial killings, and collective punishment of the population.

"No amount of Indian sophistry can obfuscate the Indian state-terrorism perpetuated with shameless impunity in IIOJK," it said.

The FO said the use of brutal force could never succeed in breaking the will of the Kashmiri people struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions.

It said the comprehensive Dossier presented by Pakistan in September this year provided incontrovertible evidence of the gross and systematic human rights violations and crimes against humanity by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK.

"Pakistan calls upon the international community to hold India accountable for the egregious human rights violations of the innocent Kashmiri people in IIOJK," it said.

The FO said, "The deteriorating situation in the occupied territory poses a threat to peace and security".

"Pakistan also urges the international community to play its role for peaceful and durable resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people," it said.