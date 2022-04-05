Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the "senseless" vandalization and burning of more than 40 houses of the Muslim community in Karauli area of Rajasthan, India by radical Hindu zealots belonging to BJP-RSS dispensation with the connivance of local security authorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the "senseless" vandalization and burning of more than 40 houses of the Muslim community in Karauli area of Rajasthan, India by radical Hindu zealots belonging to BJP-RSS dispensation with the connivance of local security authorities.

"Equally alarming is the apathy of state machinery which wantonly looked the other way and failed in its basic duty of protecting the lives and properties of its citizens," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said regretfully, the minorities in India, especially Muslims continued to live under fear and intimidation.

The BJP-RSS combine has enabled the perpetration of senseless violence against minorities as part of its 'Hindutva' agenda marked by hate and majoritarianism, he added.

The spokesperson said that the recent Indian history was replete with traumatic instances that reflected the current regime's deep-seated animosity against the Muslims in India.

"Deafening silence of the BJP leadership and absence of discernible action against 'Hindutva' proponents must ring alarm bells across the international community," he remarked.

He said rather than relenting in their hostilities against the Muslims, the BJP-RSS activists had intensified the atrocities.

Recently, on April 3, Yati Narsinghan, the infamous Haridwar priest, once again brazenly called upon the Hindus to take up arms against the Muslims. "Pakistan calls upon the international community to take immediate notice of the worrying level of Islamophobia in India and prevail upon Indian authorities to prevent systematic human rights violations against minorities particularly Muslims and take effective steps to ensure the safety, security and well-being of all minorities in India," the spokesperson added.