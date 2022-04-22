Pakistan strongly condemns demolition of Muslim-owned properties in New Dehli

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Foreign Office says this shocking incident is further manifestation of the absolute apathy, complete disregard for the rule of law, and deeply entrenched hatred against the Muslims in India

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2022) Pakistan has strongly condemned demolition of Muslim-owned properties in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “This shocking incident is further manifestation of the absolute apathy, complete disregard for the rule of law, and deeply entrenched hatred against the Muslims in India. The wanton destruction of houses belonging to the Muslim community, depriving the inhabitants of their fundamental right to shelter and leaving them at the mercy of the Hindutva-inspired state machinery, is highly deplorable,”.

The Foreign Ministry said that the deliberate silence of the BJP-RSS dispensation at the helm in India exposed the state-support provided to the Hindu zealots in their execution of a well-thought-out plan to marginalize and further dispossess the Muslims, pointing out that despite desperate pleas, the openly prejudiced law enforcement agencies remained unresponsive to the urgent calls for assistance by the local Muslim communities in New Delhi, as well as across other States.

It also said that during the holy month of Ramazan, there had been a visible surge in communal violence against Muslims spearheaded by radical Hindu mobs. It was bizarre that instead of taking any stern action, the security set up targeted and arrested only Muslims who had borne the brunt of the most traumatic intimidation and threats at the hands of the Hindu miscreants.

Pakistan called upon India to treat the Muslims with dignity, transparently investigate the recent incidents of widespread violence, and take effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future.

It also asked the international community to take note of the deeply worrying trajectory of Islamophobia in India and play its due role in ensuring the safety, security and well-being of the Muslim community in India.