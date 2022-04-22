UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Demolition Of Muslim-owned Properties In New Dehli

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2022 | 05:57 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns demolition of Muslim-owned properties in New Dehli

The Foreign Office says this shocking incident is further manifestation of the absolute apathy, complete disregard for the rule of law, and deeply entrenched hatred against the Muslims in India

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2022) Pakistan has strongly condemned demolition of Muslim-owned properties in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, “This shocking incident is further manifestation of the absolute apathy, complete disregard for the rule of law, and deeply entrenched hatred against the Muslims in India. The wanton destruction of houses belonging to the Muslim community, depriving the inhabitants of their fundamental right to shelter and leaving them at the mercy of the Hindutva-inspired state machinery, is highly deplorable,”.

The Foreign Ministry said that the deliberate silence of the BJP-RSS dispensation at the helm in India exposed the state-support provided to the Hindu zealots in their execution of a well-thought-out plan to marginalize and further dispossess the Muslims, pointing out that despite desperate pleas, the openly prejudiced law enforcement agencies remained unresponsive to the urgent calls for assistance by the local Muslim communities in New Delhi, as well as across other States.

It also said that during the holy month of Ramazan, there had been a visible surge in communal violence against Muslims spearheaded by radical Hindu mobs. It was bizarre that instead of taking any stern action, the security set up targeted and arrested only Muslims who had borne the brunt of the most traumatic intimidation and threats at the hands of the Hindu miscreants.

Pakistan called upon India to treat the Muslims with dignity, transparently investigate the recent incidents of widespread violence, and take effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in future.

It also asked the international community to take note of the deeply worrying trajectory of Islamophobia in India and play its due role in ensuring the safety, security and well-being of the Muslim community in India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India New Delhi Muslim

Recent Stories

Sri Lankan cricket team will visit Pakistan next m ..

Sri Lankan cricket team will visit Pakistan next month

41 minutes ago
 U.S. dollar ticks up

U.S. dollar ticks up

39 minutes ago
 Gold falls on U.S. dollar strength

Gold falls on U.S. dollar strength

39 minutes ago
 Democracy, constitutional supremacy owe a lot to c ..

Democracy, constitutional supremacy owe a lot to common people's sacrifices: NA ..

39 minutes ago
 Oil prices rise as traders weigh risks to supply, ..

Oil prices rise as traders weigh risks to supply, demand

40 minutes ago
 German NGO launches virtual tour of North Sea

German NGO launches virtual tour of North Sea

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.