Pakistan Strongly Condemns Desecration, Attack On Mosque In IIOJK

Sat 10th April 2021 | 10:06 PM

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned indiscriminate firing of heavy weapons and grenades on a mosque in Shopian, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), on Friday which was clear violation of basic human norms and international law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned indiscriminate firing of heavy weapons and grenades on a mosque in Shopian, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), on Friday which was clear violation of basic human norms and international law.

"Desecration and damage caused to the Mosque during so-called cordon-and-search operation and repeated incidence of extra-judicial killings in various places in IIOJK, are manifestations of the unabated state-terrorism to which Kashmiris are subjected in the occupied territory," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release on Saturday.

This inhuman conduct of Indian forces was reflective of their moral bankruptcy as well as the prevalent culture of impunity in IIOJK.

"Targeting the faith and cultural identity of the people of occupied territory is in clear violation of basic human norms and fundamental precepts of international law," it was further added.

The spokesperson said that history was witness that the use of brutal and indiscriminate force against the Kashmiris and targeting of their religious places had not succeeded in breaking their will. Such attempts would not succeed in the future as well.

"The Government and people of Pakistan will continue to stand by the Kashmiri people in their just and legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions," the press said.

