Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, Norway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the recent incidents of desecration of Holy Quran in Malmo, Sweden & Oslo in Norway.

"The rise of such Islamophobic occurrences goes against the spirit of any religion.

Freedom of speech can't justify religious hatred," foreign office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on his twitter account posted.

He further said "Ensuring respect for religious beliefs of others is a collective responsibility and is absolutely critical for global peace & prosperity."