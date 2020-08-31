UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran In Norway, Sweden

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Norway, Sweden

Local Swedish police claim that a riot has taken place in Malmo town of southern Sweden where at 300 people gathered to protest against anti-Islam activities and desecration of Holy Quran.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2020) Pakistan strongly condemned the recent incidents of desecration of Holy Quran in Norway and Sweden on Monday.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said that “freedom of speech can’t justify religious hatred”.

“The rise of such Islamophobic occurrences goes against the spirit of any religion,” said Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari said.

He said respect for all religious beliefs of others was a collective responsibility and was absolutely critical for global harmony and peace.

According to local Swedish police, a riot took place in Malmo town of southern Sweden where at 300 people gathered to protest against anti-Islam activities.

A day earlier, right-wing extremist burned a copy of Holy Quran in Malmo.

The protests and riots took place at the same place where the copy of Holy Quran was burned, the police said. According to various news agencies, anti-Islam activities took place in Malmo on Friday where three people kicked a copy of the Holy Quran between them in a public square while Stop Islamisation of Norway (SION) also held a protest in Oslo against islam. A protester tore out pages of the Holy Quran and spat on them during the protests.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Riots Foreign Office Police Norway Oslo Sion Same Sweden All

Recent Stories

Rapid Intervention Teams respond to gas explosion ..

1 minute ago

Street Art Pakistan; A step towards better Pakista ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.33 a barrel F ..

16 minutes ago

S. Korea's air force chief nominated as new JCS ch ..

6 minutes ago

International course on effective online teaching ..

8 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks finish lower

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.