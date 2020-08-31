Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Norway, Sweden

(@fidahassanain)

Local Swedish police claim that a riot has taken place in Malmo town of southern Sweden where at 300 people gathered to protest against anti-Islam activities and desecration of Holy Quran.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 31st, 2020) Pakistan strongly condemned the recent incidents of desecration of Holy Quran in Norway and Sweden on Monday.

In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said that “freedom of speech can’t justify religious hatred”.

“The rise of such Islamophobic occurrences goes against the spirit of any religion,” said Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhari said.

He said respect for all religious beliefs of others was a collective responsibility and was absolutely critical for global harmony and peace.

According to local Swedish police, a riot took place in Malmo town of southern Sweden where at 300 people gathered to protest against anti-Islam activities.

A day earlier, right-wing extremist burned a copy of Holy Quran in Malmo.

The protests and riots took place at the same place where the copy of Holy Quran was burned, the police said. According to various news agencies, anti-Islam activities took place in Malmo on Friday where three people kicked a copy of the Holy Quran between them in a public square while Stop Islamisation of Norway (SION) also held a protest in Oslo against islam. A protester tore out pages of the Holy Quran and spat on them during the protests.