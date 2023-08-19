Open Menu

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Desecration Of Holy Quran In Netherlands

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2023 | 10:11 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Netherlands

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned another provocative and deeply offensive act of desecration of the Holy Quran in The Hague on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned another provocative and deeply offensive act of desecration of the Holy Quran in The Hague on Friday.

The Foreign Office in a statement said, "This deliberate Islamophobic act deeply hurts the feelings of 2 billion Muslims around the world, and threatens peaceful coexistence and inter-religious harmony. Such offensive acts cannot be covered under legitimate freedom of expression, opinion and protest. International law obliges States to prevent and prohibit deliberate incitement to hatred, discrimination and violence on the basis of religion or belief." � It said, "Pakistan believes that freedom of expression comes with responsibilities.

It is the responsibility of national governments and the international community at large to prevent racist, xenophobic and Islamophobic acts. That was the spirit behind the resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2022 to mark 15 March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia."�"Pakistan's concerns are being conveyed to the authorities in the Netherlands. We urge them to be mindful of the sentiments of Muslims around the world and take steps to prevent such hateful and Islamophobic acts. We also call on the international community to raise its voice against Islamophobia and work collectively to promote interfaith harmony," the statement concluded.

