Open Menu

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Desecration Of Quran In The Hague

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2023 | 01:47 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Quran in The Hague

The Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says it is a deliberately provocative and Islamophobic act that has hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the world.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2023) Pakistan has condemned in the strongest terms the latest senseless and deeply offensive act of desecration of the Holy Quran that took place in The Hague, the Netherlands in front of some embassies of OIC member countries including Pakistan.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said it is a deliberately provocative and Islamophobic act that has hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the world.

She said such acts cannot be condoned under the guise of freedom of expression, opinion and protest.

The spokesperson said Pakistan believes that freedom of expression comes with responsibilities. National governments should actively prevent racist and Islamophobic acts, which incite religious hatred.

It is important for the international community to raise its voice against Islamophobia and work in concert to promote interfaith harmony.

She said that was the spirit behind the resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly in 2022 to mark 15 March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The spokesperson said Pakistan's concerns have been conveyed to the Dutch authorities.

She further said we urge them to be mindful of the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and Muslims around the world and take active steps to prevent such hateful and Islamophobicacts.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution Protest World Foreign Office United Nations The Hague Netherlands March Muslim OIC

Recent Stories

India grants visas to Pakistani squad for World Cu ..

India grants visas to Pakistani squad for World Cup 2023

27 minutes ago
 vivo Powers Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Games Kick ..

Vivo Powers Sporting Gala as 19th Asian Games Kicks off in Hangzhou

34 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Kuwaiti Emir on death of Mubar ..

UAE leaders condole Kuwaiti Emir on death of Mubarak Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber

48 minutes ago
 COP28 is a great opportunity to address pressing e ..

COP28 is a great opportunity to address pressing environmental issues: Haifa Abu ..

48 minutes ago
 HRCP rejects PM Kakar's remarks on PTI, elections

HRCP rejects PM Kakar's remarks on PTI, elections

1 hour ago
 UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials t ..

UAE Non-Resident Ambassador presents credentials to Governor-General of Papua Ne ..

1 hour ago
Caretaker PM vows to conduct free, fair general el ..

Caretaker PM vows to conduct free, fair general elections

2 hours ago
 First leukemia patient in UAE to receive treatment ..

First leukemia patient in UAE to receive treatment with CAR-T cells therapy kick ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Indian counterpart discuss c ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Indian counterpart discuss comprehensive strategic partner ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Al Dhaid University to welcome students in Septemb ..

Al Dhaid University to welcome students in September 2024: Sharjah Ruler

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan