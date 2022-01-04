UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns "despicable Harassment", Insult Of Muslim Women On Internet, SM Sites In India

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns "despicable harassment", insult of Muslim women on internet, SM sites in India

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the "despicable and totally unacceptable harassment and insult" of Muslim women on the internet and the purpose-built online application in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the "despicable and totally unacceptable harassment and insult" of Muslim women on the internet and the purpose-built online application in India.

A statement from the Foreign Office took strong exception of the incident in which the photograph of a journalist from Kashmir, Quratulain Rehbar, was put on sale on 'Bulli Bai' an app made to auction the Muslim women online.

The app was made by right-wing Hindus where photos of vocal Muslim women were put up for sale in an "online auction", generating a furore, particularly amongst the human rights organisations and women across the world.

The statement from the office of the FO Spokesperson termed it "a completely obnoxious and repugnant act, aimed at humiliating, harassing and insulting Muslim women".

It pointed out that the doctored images of the women have been placed on the internet application with outrageous captions for "auction".

Hate-mongering followers of such applications attacked the dignity of nearly 100 influential Muslim women by "bidding" on them with deeply offensive remarks, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said.

"This is the newest low in the violent streak of hate attacks against minorities in India whereby cyberspace with purpose-built online platform(s) and social media has been used yet again, to demean and harass women, particularly Muslim women, to create a feeling of fear and shame amongst the Muslim community.

" "These horrifying occurrences have left Muslim women traumatized and in deep fear," the Foreign Office said.

It also pointed out how under the Hindutva-inspired BJP-RSS combine dispensation in New Delhi, space for minorities, particularly Muslims, was continuously shrinking in India.

"It is reprehensible that no action has been taken against the perpetrators of similar abhorrent act six months ago auctioning dozens of influential Muslim women in India on a social media platform."The spokesperson said deafening silence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and absence of discernible action against 'Hindutva' proponents openly calling for genocide of Muslims should send alarm bells across the international community about the gross and systematic human rights violations of minorities, particularly Muslims, in India.

Pakistan reiterated its calls on the international community, particularly the United Nations and relevant international human rights and humanitarian organizations to fulfill their responsibilities to stop the rising xenophobia, Islamophobia and violent attacks against minorities in India and ensure their safety, security and well-being.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Internet World Foreign Office United Nations Social Media Sale New Delhi Women Muslim From Orient Rental Mod

Recent Stories

Mobile food testing laboratories established to pr ..

Mobile food testing laboratories established to provide quality edibles to peopl ..

49 seconds ago
 MEPCO issues safety advisory for line staff

MEPCO issues safety advisory for line staff

50 seconds ago
 FBR Awareness walk held

FBR Awareness walk held

52 seconds ago
 Lawyers, judges believe in independence of judicia ..

Lawyers, judges believe in independence of judiciary: CJP

53 seconds ago
 Animals, motorcycles and vans burnt in two fire in ..

Animals, motorcycles and vans burnt in two fire incidents

55 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court to decide PM's defamation cas ..

Islamabad High Court to decide PM's defamation case against Kh Asif in two month ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.