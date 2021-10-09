UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Drone Attack On KSA

Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned the recent drone attack launched by Houthi militants on King Abdullah Airport in Jazan region of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, causing injuries to people and damage to property

"Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity," Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Such attacks not only violated the international law but also threatened peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region, it was added. Pakistan called for immediate cessation of these attacks and wished speedy recovery to those injured in the incident, the spokesperson said.

