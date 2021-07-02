UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Strongly Condemns Extra-judicial Killing Of Innocent Kashmiri In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of a 17-year-old innocent Kashmiri Zakir Bashir by the occupation forces in Kulgam district of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Reportedly, the teenage cricketer was brutally tortured by the Indian occupation forces before being shot dead.

The extra-judicial killings, torture in custody, enforced disappearances and incarcerations have become a norm in IIOJK to suppress the Kashmiris.

During this year alone, the Indian occupation forces have extra-judicially killed 57 innocent Kashmiris; arbitrarily detained and arrested 350 Kashmiris; and destroyed 58 houses of the Kashmiri people.

"India's gross and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK warrant investigation by the UN Commission of Inquiry (COI), as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

The FO Spokesperson said India must realize that no amount of brutalization can subjugate the Kashmiris nor break their will in their struggle for the right to self-determination.

He called upon the international community to take notice of the heinous crimes of India in shape of extrajudicial killings and illegal abductions of Kashmiri people.

