Pakistan Strongly Condemns Extra-judicial Killing Of Another Innocent Kashmiri In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of another innocent Kashmiri in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of an innocent Kashmiri by the Indian occupation forces in a so-called "cordon-and-search" operation in Munand area of Kulgam district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"The further intensification of fake encounters in IIOJK is a matter of grave concern. Extra-judicial killings of young men, including teenage boys, and refusal to return human remains of those martyred is completely unlawful and reflects the moral bankruptcy of the Indian occupation forces," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The FO pointed out that draconian military siege, extra-judicial killings, torture in custody, enforced disappearances and incarcerations continued in the IIOJK to suppress the Kashmiris.

"India must realize that despite applying all tools of oppression and using state terrorism as a policy, it has failed to subjugate the will of the Kashmiri people," the statement added.

The FO said Pakistan once again called upon the international community to hold India accountable for the grave and systematic human rights violations of the Kashmiri people and work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

"The gross and systematic human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in IIOJK warrant investigation by the UN Commission of inquiry as recommended by the OHCHR in its reports of 2018 and 2019," it stressed.

