UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Extra-judicial Killings In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 10:35 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killings in IIOJK

Pakistan strongly condemned extra-judicial killings of three Kashmiris, including a 65 year old man, in Uri sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan strongly condemned extra-judicial killings of three Kashmiris, including a 65 year old man, in Uri sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Foreign Office Spokesperson, in a statement, on Friday said, "This is another example of India's unabated state-terrorism being perpetrated against Kashmiris for decades." "The so-called anti-infiltration operation in Uri is the typical false flag operation by India that Pakistan has been warning the world about. This is an old Indian ploy to malign Pakistan." He said, "It is high time that India recognized that no amount of staged-managed mischief and brutal clamp down on Kashmiris can suppress the Kashmiris' movement to achieve right to self-determination nor would it mislead the world into accepting India's desperate attempt to portray that as a victim of terrorism.

"Indian Occupation Army had intensified extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris in so-called "cordon-and-search" operations. More than 100 Kashmiris have been martyred this year, he added.

He said rampant human rights violations by India in IIOJK warrant an investigation by a United Nations Commission of Inquiry, as recommended by the OHCHR in its Kashmir reports of 2018 and 2019.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Foreign Office Army United Nations Jammu Man 2018 2019

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

15 minutes ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

7 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

8 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.