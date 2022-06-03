Pakistan strongly condemns extra judicial killing of ten Kashmiri youth: FO spokesperson

Pakistan strongly condemned extra-judicial killings of ten more Kashmiri youth in staged "cordon-and-search" operation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during the past week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan strongly condemned extra-judicial killings of ten more Kashmiri youth in staged "cordon-and-search" operation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) during the past week.

Speaking at the weekly press briefing here Friday, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said Indian Occupation Forces had stepped up extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris, particularly targeting Kashmiri youth, following the malafide conviction and sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik in a grossly suspicious and contrived case.

He said, "Pakistan reiterates its call on the international community to hold India accountable for its gross and systematic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJK.

Pakistan also urges the international community to play its role in facilitating a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, for durable peace and stability in South Asia." He said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had addressed a letter to UN Secretary General on the worsening situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, particularly highlighting the case of Yasin Malik.

He told that the 118th meeting of the Pakistan-India Permanent Indus Commission (PIC) was held in New Delhi from May 30-31, 2022.

A wide range of water-related issues between Pakistan and India were discussed which included the advance sharing of flood information, the program of tours/inspections and signing of the report of the Permanent Indus Commission for the year ending March 31, 2022.

Pakistan also highlighted its objections on India's hydroelectric projects on the Western rivers. Both sides reiterated their commitment to implement the Indus Waters Treaty in its true spirit and expressed the hope that the next meeting of the Commission would be held at an early date in Pakistan, he informed.

He said Pakistan dispatched second tranche of 15 tons of humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine, comprising medicines, blankets and ration, by two special C130 flights. Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar handed over the items to the Ukrainian Ambassador at the airport.

Talking about visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Turkey, the spokesperson said during the visit, six memorandums of understandings were signed between the two countries.

The memorandums were signed in the areas of public debt management, cooperation between credit guarantee institutions for small and medium enterprises financing, housing, public private partnership models especially in transportation and health, knowledge sharing in economic and social policy planning and technical cooperation in highway engineering.