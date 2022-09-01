UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Extra-judicial Killing Of 5 More Kashmiris In IIOJK: FO

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of 5 more Kashmiris in IIOJK: FO

Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the extrajudicial killing of five more innocent Kashmiris by Indian Occupation Forces in two separate incidents in the last two days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the extrajudicial killing of five more innocent Kashmiris by Indian Occupation Forces in two separate incidents in the last two days.

"These incidents include three killings during an orchestrated 'cordon-and-search' operation in the Nagbal area of Shopian district, while last night a separate fake encounter led to the extra-judicial killing of two more Kashmiris in Sopore area of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," the Foreign Office statement issued here said.

"In a brazen continuation of atrocities, Indian forces have once again left a trail of blood after carrying-out so-called 'cordon-and-search' operations in the IIOJK. Such operations are nothing but a hideous cover-up for rounding up and gruesomely killing innocent Kashmiris. India has extra-judicially murdered at least 666 Kashmiris since its unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019, including around 144 this year," it added.

"No quantum of brutality would, however, break the will, perseverance and courage of the Kashmiris," the statement stressed.

Pakistan called upon India to immediately cease its systematic campaign of human rights violations in the IIOJK, abjure its policy of state-terrorism, scrap the draconian laws in place in the IIOJK, and let the Kashmiris exercise their legitimate right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolution.

"Pakistan also renews its call for an impartial investigation of the relentless killings by the Indian forces in IIOJK, as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its Kashmir reports of 2018 and 2019," the statement concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution Foreign Office United Nations Sopore Jammu August 2018 2019 Blood

Recent Stories

Gazprom's Dividends Growin Even Despite Falling Ga ..

Gazprom's Dividends Growin Even Despite Falling Gas Production - Novak

3 minutes ago
 School donates ration for 400 flood victim familie ..

School donates ration for 400 flood victim families

3 minutes ago
 Street criminal held red-handed

Street criminal held red-handed

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Surprised by Baerbock's Idea of Suppor ..

Lavrov Says Surprised by Baerbock's Idea of Supporting Ukraine at Expense of Ger ..

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister chairs meeting to discuss flood dam ..

Chief Minister chairs meeting to discuss flood damages, directs study to identif ..

14 minutes ago
 Putin Confirms Intention to Attend SCO Summit in S ..

Putin Confirms Intention to Attend SCO Summit in Samarkand From September 15-16

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.