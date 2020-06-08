Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of 9 Kashmiri youth

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the unabated extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in acts of state-terrorism perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The Indian forces had martyred nine more Kashmiri youth during the last 24 hours in "fake" encounters and so-called "cordon-and-search" operations in Shopian area of IOJ&K.

"It is the responsibility of the world community to urgently act and protect the Kashmiris from the wanton killings and other brutalities being inflicted on them by the Indian occupation forces. Pakistan will continue to call for holding India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people," the foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

Several houses in Shopian area were also destroyed and pellet guns and tear gas were used against innocent Kashmiri men, women and children who took to the streets to protest against the Indian brutalities.

"Infliction of such collective punishment to community is tantamount to crimes against humanity. It is highly reprehensible that while the world community is grappling with COVID-19 pandemic, India remains busy intensifying its brutalization of the Kashmiri people," it said.

Extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in "fake" encounters and "cordon-and-search" operations by the Indian occupation forces were being perpetrated with complete impunity, under the cover of draconian laws.

"In further inhuman practices, the occupation forces neither reveal the identities of the martyrs nor hand over their mortal remains to the families for burial. The "Hindutva" agenda of the RSS-BJP combine is targeting defenceless Kashmiris with mindless violence to break their will," it added.

India's efforts to subjugate the Kashmiri people through killings, torture, forced disappearances, incarcerations and brutalization had failed in the past and wouldnot succeed in the future.

The Kashmiris' resolve to resist illegal Indian occupation and to secure their inalienable right to self-determination, as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions continued to grow stronger, the press release added.