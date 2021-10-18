UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Extrajudicial Killings In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 08:01 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

Pakistan Monday strongly condemned the continuing extrajudicial killings in staged encounters and fake cordon-and-search operations, as well as arbitrary detentions and crimes against humanity by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson said, the deteriorating security and human rights situation in the occupied territory was a matter of grave concern for the international community.

"We also strongly condemn India's ongoing propaganda to malign the indigenous and just struggle of the people of IIOJK for their right to self-determination by raising the bogey of terrorism," he added.

He said Pakistan had also been alerting the international community about India's track record of orchestrating false-flag operations to undermine the Kashmir freedom movement.

"Equally condemnable is the RSS-BJP combine's ploy to demonize Kashmiri Muslims, by stirring up communal tensions."He said Pakistan called on India to halt its state-sponsored terrorism, refrain from propaganda against Kashmiris, lift its suffocating military siege and let the people of IIOJK exercise their right to self-determination as promised in various UN Security Council resolutions.

