Pakistan Strongly Condemns Extrajudicial Killing Of Another Two Kashmiris In IIOJK

Tue 14th December 2021 | 04:55 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killing of another two Kashmiris in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the killing of another two innocent Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces in Srinagar as India continued its unabated extrajudicial killings of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in response to media queries highlighted the killing of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters and staged cordon-and-search-operations by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK.

"Resulting from an unrelenting killing spree and egregious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJK, 19 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred with impunity by Indian occupation forces in the last one month alone," he said.

Two Kashmiris were martyred on December 13 in a fake encounter in Srinagar, IIOJK by Indian occupation forces.

The Spokesperson said, "The gross and systematic human rights violations by the 'Hindutva inspired' BJP-RSS government in India warrant investigation by UN Commission of Inquiry (COI) as recommended by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019."He said Pakistan reiterates its call for the international community including the UN to take immediate cognizance of the worsening human rights situation in IIOJK, listen to the voices of the oppressed Kashmiris and help them in their just and legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination.

