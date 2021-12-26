UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Extrajudicial Killings Of Six More Kashmiris In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 02:10 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiris in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiris by Indian occupation forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Pakistan strongly condemns extrajudicial killings of six more Kashmiri youth in IIOJK by Indian occupation forces in the last three days in continuing fake encounters and so-called cordon-and-search-operations," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said a 19 years old student was martyred Sunday by Indian occupation forces with impunity in Islamabad, IIOJK. At least 18 Kashmiris have been martyred by Indian occupation forces in the month of December so far.

The spokesperson said the occupation army had intensified arbitrary detentions, night raids, coercion, harassment and humiliation of Kashmiris, and the extra-judicial killings in staged encounters and cordon-and-search operations continue unabated.

He said the burial of the last remains of martyrs at unknown locations since April last year, without the consent and presence of their families, was yet another abhorrent manifestation of the callous behavior and moral bankruptcy of BJP-RSS combine.

He said India should be well aware that no amount of oppression and use of force could break the will of the valiant Kashmiri people who were resolutely standing up against India's state-terrorism in IIOJK, and struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's call on the international community to hold India accountable for its grave and systematic violations of human rights and international humanitarian law in IIOJK.

The violations must be investigated by an independent Commission of Inquiry as recommended by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in its reports of 2018 and 2019, he added.

