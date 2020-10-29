UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Strongly Condemns France Church Attack: FO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:38 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns France church attack: FO

Pakistan has strongly condemned the attack that was carried out inside a church in Nice, France, on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan has strongly condemned the attack that was carried out inside a church in Nice, France, on Thursday.

"We express our condolences on the loss of precious lives and sympathize with the bereaved families," a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

"There is no justification for such acts of violence, in particular in places of worship," it added.

