Pakistan Strongly Condemns France Church Attack: FO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 11:38 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan has strongly condemned the attack that was carried out inside a church in Nice, France, on Thursday.
"We express our condolences on the loss of precious lives and sympathize with the bereaved families," a Foreign Office statement issued here said.
"There is no justification for such acts of violence, in particular in places of worship," it added.