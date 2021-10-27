UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Harassment Of Kashmiri Students In IIOJK Celebrating Pakistan's Match Victory

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns harassment of Kashmiri students in IIOJK celebrating Pakistan's match victory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday condemned in the strongest terms the highly reprehensible attacks against Kashmiri students in India after Pakistan's win in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

"This hateful behavior is reflective of the BJP-RSS combine's extremist "Hindutva" mindset against the minorities, particularly Muslims," said a Foreign Office statement issued here.

Foreign Office condemned the reports that Indian authorities were charging Kashmiri students and youth under the draconian and arbitrary Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

"Clearly, such hate-mongering and Islamophobia reflects growing intolerance in India and illustrates that even the gentleman's game of cricket is not free from its pernicious effects," it said.

It said the Indian Government must take steps to thoroughly investigate the intimidation of and violence against the Kashmiri youth and the Muslim minority in the backdrop of the T20 cricket match.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket T20 World Foreign Office ICC Minority Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leverages cloud seeding to tackle water scarci ..

UAE leverages cloud seeding to tackle water scarcity locally, regionally and glo ..

23 minutes ago
 Are Ranbir, Alia Bhatt getting married this year i ..

Are Ranbir, Alia Bhatt getting married this year in December ?

23 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20 England Vs. Bangladesh ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 20 England Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

34 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez thanks Sania Mirza for birthday ca ..

Mohammad Hafeez thanks Sania Mirza for birthday cake on his wife's birthday

35 minutes ago
 Unknown assailants shot four policemen dead in Lak ..

Unknown assailants shot four policemen dead in Lakki Marwat

48 minutes ago
 UAE Golden Jubilee Committee launches ‘Imagining ..

UAE Golden Jubilee Committee launches ‘Imagining Your Future’ initiative

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.