Pakistan Strongly Condemns Houthi Attack Targeting Saudi Airbase

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 11:51 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi attack targeting Saudi airbase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned attacks of bomb-laden UAVs launched towards King Khalid Airbase in Saudi Arabia by Houthi militia.

"Commendable that coalition forces intercepted and destroyed all of them.

Such attacks seeking to cause fear and terror are reprehensible," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity, he added.

