Pakistan Strongly Condemns Houthi Attack Targeting Saudi Airbase
Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned attacks of bomb-laden UAVs launched towards King Khalid Airbase in Saudi Arabia by Houthi militia
"Commendable that coalition forces intercepted and destroyed all of them.
Such attacks seeking to cause fear and terror are reprehensible," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.
Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity, he added.