Pakistan Strongly Condemns Houthi Missile Attack At Saudi Oil Facility

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 12:51 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi missile attack at Saudi oil facility

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the missile attack by Houthi militants at a petroleum distribution terminal in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and called for immediate cessation of such incidents violating the Kingdom's territorial integrity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the missile attack by Houthi militants at a petroleum distribution terminal in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and called for immediate cessation of such incidents violating the Kingdom's territorial integrity.

"We reaffirm our full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office mentioned that the attack caused fire in a fuel tank, which was successfully extinguished without any causalities, terming it an act against the sovereignty of Saudi Arabia and also threatening the lives of innocent civilians.

