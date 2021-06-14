UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Strongly Condemns Houthis' Attacks On KSA

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:47 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns Houthis' attacks on KSA

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned recent drone attacks launched by Houthis towards Asir region in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned recent drone attacks launched by Houthis towards Asir region in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Calling for immediate cessation of such attacks, the Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release said, these attacks not only violated the territorial integrity of the Kingdom but also threatened the lives of innocent people.

"Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity," it was reiterated.

More Stories From Pakistan

