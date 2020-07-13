UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Strongly Condemns Humiliation Of Humanity In Indian Occupied Kashmir : Shahryar Afridi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns humiliation of humanity in Indian occupied Kashmir : Shahryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs Shehryar Afridi Monday said Pakistan strongly condemned the humiliation of humanity in the held valley by Indian forces and Pakistan's support for Kashmiris will continue till realization of their destiny right to self-determination Talking to Private news channel , On the occasion of Kashmir Martyrs Day, he also paid glowing tribute to courage of Kashmiris and urged the international community to stop extremist Narendra Modi from taking atrocious steps in the held valley to achieve its nefarious designs.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan's government has effectively raised and highlighted the Kashmir issue and now it has become an international issue.

He said media has an important role to play in further highlighting the issue across the world to expose the abhorrent face of India.

Indian brutal forces are using pellet gun on the innocent people of Occupied Kashmir in an attempt to suppress their voice of freedom, he mentioned.

Afridi said if the world community adopts silence over the sufferings of the people of Kashmir then, it will be negligence on their part.

Replying a Question , he said Pakistani Chairman Committee on Kashmir was in contact with all international key stakeholders to highlight the Kashmir cause.

He said Pakistan has adopted more aggressive strategic on Kashmir issue at diplomatic level.

"No power can deter the Kashmiris' passion and resilience. I will bring to the whole world's attention the conditions in occupied Kashmir."The international community needs to wake up, take notice of human genocide in the Occupied Kashmir and intervene to give the Kashmiris their fundamental rights.

He said many innocent civilians have so far been martyred and their houses have been damaged as a result of Indian ceasefire violations. It is strict violations of human rights.

