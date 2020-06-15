UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Indian Defense Minister's Remarks About Occupied Kashmir, AJK

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 10:19 AM

Pakistan strongly condemns Indian Defense Minister's remarks about occupied Kashmir, AJK

Foreign Office says the statement by Rajnath was another manifestation of the BJP government's delusions about AJK and incurable obsession with Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 15th, 2020) Pakistan strongly condemned and categorically rejected Indian Defense Minister's remarks about the situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir and Azad Jammu and Kashmir through a video address to "Jammu Jan Samvad rally" here on Monday.

In a statement, Foreign Office said the statement by Rajnath was another manifestation of the BJP government's delusions about AJK and incurable obsession with Pakistan.

It has been clear to the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan, and the international community, from the outset, that the motive behind the RSS-inspired BJP government's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 was to inter alia bring about demographic changes in the IOJ&K so that the Muslim majority in the region could be changed by deceit, fraud and brute force.

The subsequent steps of promulgation of new domicile law and amendments in various laws, especially regarding acquisition of properties in IOJ&K, clearly show that the Primary motivation remains the disempowerment and disenfranchisement of the Kashmiri people and further usurpation of their rights.

The BJP government has been seeking to force its decisions upon the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir through the muzzle of the gun by deploying more than 900,000 security forces in the region; a lockdown that continues for over 10 months; arbitrary detentions of thousands including political activists, civil society members, and common men, women and even disabled; snapping all means of communications; and imposing curfew-like strict measures restricting movement, assembly, peaceful political activities even religious congregations.

The Indian Defense Minister's statement is another desperate attempt to divert attention from India's state-terrorism and unacceptable human rights violations in IOJ&K.

It is also designed to ramp up flailing support for the BJP through unabashed political opportunism and reckless disregard for the peace, stability and security of the region.

The assertion about "international recognition" of the BJP government's measures in IOJ&K can best be termed as "obdurate and willful amnesia." To assist the Indian Defense Minister's memory, the international opprobrium over the BJP government's human rights violations in IOJ&K has been unequivocal, including inter alia three UNSC consultations for the first time in about five decades, U.S. Congressional hearings, discussions in Parliaments around the world especially the EU, condemnation by international human rights and humanitarian organizations, scores of Parliamentarians, hundreds of editorials and op-eds in reputed international newspapers and magazines, and offers of mediation by different world leaders.

While the world is pre-occupied with the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian forces have intensified fake "encounters" and "cordon-and-search" operations and increased their repressive actions, including extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth. Even the remains of the martyred Kashmiris are not returned to families for funerals. There is stringent censorship of local media and suppression of dissenting voices by excessive use of force in place. All Hurriyat leaders remain under incarceration.

For its part, Pakistan will continue raising the plight of the innocent Kashmiris and support their inalienable right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions through a free, fair and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Foreign Office United Nations Condemnation Civil Society Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Women 2019 Muslim Media All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 15 June 2020

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

2 hours ago

NAB to approach Interpol to bring back Salman Sehb ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 2,663 deaths with 1,42, 263 cases ..

2 hours ago

Chaired by Abdullah bin Zayed: Advisory committee ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.