(@fidahassanain)

The Foreign Office says that the new domicile law will deprive people in the occupied valley of their basic rights.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2020) Pakistan strongly condemned and rejected the Indian government's attempts to further deprive the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir through Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure), 2020 here on Tuesday.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said the new domicile law was illegal and in clear violation of the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions, international law including the 4th Geneva Convention and bilateral Agreements between Pakistan and India.

According to a statement issued to media houses, The Spokesperson said the domicile law was aimed at changing the demographic structure of occupied Kashmir and undermining the exercise by the Kashmiri people of their right to self-determination through free and impartial plebiscite as per the relevant UNSC Resolutions.