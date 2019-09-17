UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Strongly Condemns Indian Minister's Remarks About AJK

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns Indian minister's remarks about AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned and rejected the inflammatory and irresponsible remarks made by Indian external affairs minister S Jaishankar regarding Pakistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Pakistan called on the international community to take serious cognizance of India's aggressive posturing about taking 'physical jurisdiction' of the AJK.

Coming from an occupying state, such irresponsible and belligerent statements had the potential to further escalate tensions and seriously jeopardize peace and security in the region, a Foreign Office press release said.

"Pakistan stands for peace, but would be ready to respond effectively to any act of aggression," it added.

The FO said the remarks were an obvious manifestation of India's utter frustration over the continued international censure of its egregious human rights violations in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

"With close to a million military and security personnel incarcerating more than 8 million Kashmiris in one of the world's largest prison, India is obdurately committing state terrorism in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K).

India cannot divert international attention from its crimes against the innocent people of IoJ&K by blaming Pakistan," it added.

The Foreign Office said India continued to unashamedly justify the violation of Kashmiris' human rights.

"India today is also a unique and deplorable case of a state which promotes hate crimes against minorities and consistently fails to bring to account those who indulge in cow vigilantism, mob lynchings and forced conversions and are guilty of violating India's own laws," it added.

The crimes committed by the Indian state in the IoJ&K for over 70 years were enough to debunk pretentious claim of India being a normal state and the so-called "largest democracy.""Instead of resorting to jingoistic rhetoric, India must rescind its illegal actions, stop forthwith grave human rights violations in IoJ&K, refrain from violating international law, and fully comply with UN Security Council resolutions for a final settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute," it added.

