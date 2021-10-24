UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns India's Unrelenting Killing Spree In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 08:30 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns India's unrelenting killing spree in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :A Foreign Office Spokesperson Sunday said India must stop violations of human rights of innocent Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) rather than continuing with its diversionary tactics.

In a statement, he said India should create an environment conducive for durable solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He said "this morning, in another brutal episode of violence, Indian Occupation forces reportedly killed an innocent Kashmiri Shahid Ahmad, in cold blood while he was crossing a barricade in the Zainapora area of Shopian IIOJK." "His tragic picture as carried by media is reflective of India's ongoing barbarity in IIOJK that must jolt the world's conscience.

" "Unfortunately, Kashmiris are forced to live in an environment of perpetual fear and intimidation under Indian occupation and tyranny, while New Delhi continues to peddle its fabricated propaganda of "normalcy" in the world's most militarised one," he noted.

He said under the rule of BJP-RSS combine, the only thing that had been made "normal" was the extrajudicial killing of innocent Kashmiris.

"India must understand that the bogey of terrorism that it created to justify its atrocities in the occupied territory has been busted."Braving years of Indian aggression and systematic human rights violations, the Kashmiri people remained resolute in their legitimate struggle for self-determination, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

India World Foreign Office United Nations Resolute Jammu New Delhi Sunday Media Blood

Recent Stories

IMF expert panel: Improved policy frameworks are k ..

IMF expert panel: Improved policy frameworks are key to a transformational recov ..

6 minutes ago
 Olympic champions, Team Abu Dhabi to compete at FI ..

Olympic champions, Team Abu Dhabi to compete at FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Ma ..

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Taxi signs exclusive operation agreement to ..

Dubai Taxi signs exclusive operation agreement to serve Global Village visitors

51 minutes ago
 India’s Trinity Lubes &amp; Grease invests AED 5 ..

India’s Trinity Lubes &amp; Grease invests AED 50 mn in Hamriyah Free Zone Aut ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first aga ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airl ..

Sharjah Airport welcomes first Ukrainian Bees Airlines flight

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.