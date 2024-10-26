Open Menu

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israel Aggression Against Iran: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns Israel aggression against Iran: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan strongly condemned a recent Israeli act of aggression against Iran and it stood with Iran and its other neighbours in pursuit of peace.

He also urged all parties involved in the conflict to act with restraint to avoid further escalation.

On X handle, the prime minister posted, “Deeply worried by the recent act of Israeli aggression against Iran. Such actions threaten not only regional peace and stability but also violate principles of sovereignty and international law.”

