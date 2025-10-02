Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israel Attack On Sumud Gaza Flotilla
Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2025 | 06:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the dastardly attack by Israeli forces on the Sumud Gaza flotilla, carrying over 450 humanitarian workers from 44 countries on a mission to take humanitarian aid to Gaza.
According to the reports, Israeli forces have raided the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was one of the biggest naval aid missions to Gaza.
The forces cut communications and jammed signals as the flotilla carrying more than 40 civilian boats approached the blockaded Gaza.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on his X timeline said, “This barbarity must end. Peace must be given a chance and humanitarian aid must reach those in need.”
He expressed the hope and prayed for the safety of all those who have been illegally apprehended by Israeli forces and called for their immediate release.
“Their crime was to carry aid for the hapless Palestinian people,” the prime minister remarked.
