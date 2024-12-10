Open Menu

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israeli Aggression Against Syria, Illegal Seizure Of Territory

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 07:52 PM

Pakistan on Tuesday condemned in the strongest possible terms, Israeli aggression against Syria and its illegal seizure of the Syrian territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Pakistan on Tuesday condemned in the strongest possible terms, Israeli aggression against Syria and its illegal seizure of the Syrian territory.

“This assault on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria is a grave breach of international law. Israel’s provocative actions are a dangerous development in an already volatile region. Israel has continued to blatantly defy international law and violate UN Security Council Resolutions,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

Pakistan expressed full support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria and rejects Israeli acquisition of territory by force.

“We reaffirm our support for the UN Security Council Resolution 497, which declares Israeli annexation of the Golan Heights ‘null and void and without international legal effect’,” it was further added.

Pakistan urged the international community, including the United Nations Security Council, to take immediate and decisive steps to end Israeli impunity, its repeated violations of international law, and aggression against countries of the region.

Pakistan also reiterated that peace in the middle East could not be achieved without complete Israeli withdrawal from Occupied Palestine and other occupied territories, including the Syrian Golan.

