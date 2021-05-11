UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israeli Air Strikes In Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:50 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli air strikes in Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the airstrikes by Israel in Gaza and called upon the international community to put an end to the blatant use of force and flagrant violation of human rights of the Palestinian people.

The airstrikes followed by attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque that resulted in deaths and injuries to large number of innocent Palestinians including children.

The indiscriminate use of force by Israeli forces against defenceless Palestinians, causing death and injuries, defied all humanitarian norms and human rights laws, Foreign Office spokesperson in a press release said.

"This is yet another reprehensible action during the holy month of Ramadan, following the increased restrictions on the fundamental freedoms of Palestinians, and the attacks in and outside Al-Aqsa Mosque," the spokesman said.

Establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders, and with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, is the only sustainable guarantee for peace in the region, it was reiterated.

