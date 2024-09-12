- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone in Gaza
Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israeli Airstrikes On Al-Mawasi Humanitarian Zone In Gaza
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM
Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the airstrikes by Israeli occupation forces on the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on September 10, which claimed the lives of 40 civilians
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Pakistan on Thursday strongly condemned the airstrikes by Israeli occupation forces on the Al-Mawasi humanitarian zone in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on September 10, which claimed the lives of 40 civilians.
"Executed in an area designated as a safe zone for displaced persons by the Israeli occupation forces themselves, constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law," Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch saind in her weekly briefing.
She said the carnage in Khan Yunis, without prior warning and in defiance of basic protections, demonstrated a disregard for human life and Israel’s genocidal designs against the Palestinian people.
"The targeting of individuals seeking refuge in a designated safe zone represents a gross breach of international humanitarian law which necessitates the protection of civilian populations and humanitarian zones.
"We call on the United Nations Security Council to play its role in preventing Israeli occupation forces from continuing with their genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people and holding them accountable for their war crimes and crimes against humanity," the spokesperson added.
She said Pakistan also strongly condemned the recent decision by the Delhi High Court to uphold the Indian decision to proscribe several political parties, advocating the rights of the Kashmiri people.
Banning of indigenous political parties, she said, was part of India's relentless campaign to subjugate the Kashmiri people, stifle dissent, and consolidate its occupation of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
The FO Spokesperson emphasized that the parties that advocated the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir were being silenced under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) - a law that had increasingly been used as a tool for repression of the Kashmiri people.
The Indian judiciary’s role in "legitimizing these actions follows recent decisions sanctioning the suppression of legitimate political voices in Jammu and Kashmir.
Last year, the Indian Supreme Court upheld the illegal and unilateral acts of 2019 in IIOJK," she added.
"We urge India to remove the ban on all political parties illegally outlawed in IIOJK; respect the rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people; release all political prisoners and human rights defenders; and faithfully implement the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir," she said.
The spokesperson informed the media that the 23rd meeting of the Ministers for Foreign Economic and Foreign Trade Activity of the SCO Member States began in Islamabad on Thursday.
Giving details of the meeting, she said it was preceded by the meeting of the Commission of Senior Officials from September 10-11 in Islamabad to negotiate the documents to be adopted by the 23rd meeting of the Ministers of the SCO Member States responsible for Foreign Economic and Foreign Trade Activities.
"The two-day ministerial meeting is a regular annual mechanism of SCO and will make important contributions in the lead up to the Heads of State Meeting in Islamabad," she said.
Additionally, she said the Secretary General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco, arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday night for a three-day visit. It was the first ever visit to Pakistan by any Secretary General of IMO.
Secretary General Velasco, she said, would hold meetings with Pakistan’s leadership and senior government officials in Islamabad and Karachi.
Replying to a question regarding the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit to be held in Pakistan, the spokesperson said PM Shehbaz Sharif had extended invitations to the heads of government of all SCO member states and arrangements were being made for smooth holding of the conference, including security arrangements.
Recent Stories
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations
30 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Thursday
Kashmiris voice concerns at UNHRC general debate on human rights violations in I ..
Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah elected as Chairman NA special committee
Gilani reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to "Shanghai Spirit"
Punjab's Anti-Polio campaign enters 4th day; 11.1 mln children vaccinated so far
PAK, SA women set for three-match T-20 series in Multan
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to $ 14.8 billion
SBP slashes policy rate by 200bps to 17.5%
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate unanimously passes National University of Technology (Amendment) Bill 20245 minutes ago
-
Hot weather likely with chance of isolated rain at various parts of country: PMD5 minutes ago
-
Customs authorities incinerate drugs, harmful substances5 minutes ago
-
Governor accuses PTI of undermining KP Security5 minutes ago
-
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio10 minutes ago
-
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday10 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) to be celebrated with religious fervour: Minister10 minutes ago
-
Mian Parvez Aslam Group sweeps RCCI Election10 minutes ago
-
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements10 minutes ago
-
SSP chairs meeting regarding Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations15 minutes ago
-
30 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Thursday58 seconds ago
-
Syed Khursheed Ahmad Shah elected as Chairman NA special committee1 minute ago