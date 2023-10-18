Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli attack on a Gaza hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Pakistan on Tuesday condemned, in the "strongest possible terms," the Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza, resulting in hundreds of casualties.

"Attacking a hospital where civilians were seeking shelter and emergency treatment is inhumane and indefensible," Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement.

She said the indiscriminate targeting of civilian populations and facilities was a grave violation of international law and constitutes war crimes.

"We call on the international community to take urgent measures to bring an immediate end to the Israeli bombardment and siege of Gaza and the impunity with which Israeli authorities have operated in the last few days," the spokesperson remarked.