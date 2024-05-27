Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack On Refugee Camp In Rafah
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2024 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the Israeli bombardment and targeting of an UNRWA refugee camp in Rafah in Gaza Strip that resulted in multiple casualties.
Targeting of individuals who were displaced earlier because of Israeli bombardment and were sheltered in a refugee camp, is yet another breach of international humanitarian law by the Israeli occupation forces, a Foreign Office press release said.
The attack is also a blatant defiance of the additional provisional measures of 24 May 2024 by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordering Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah in conformity with its obligations under the Genocide Convention and the worsening humanitarian conditions faced by civilians.
With its latest actions, Israeli occupation forces have once again demonstrated their contempt for international law and the basic tenets of decency and acceptable international behaviour.
Pakistan reiterates its demand for immediate and unconditional implementation of the orders of the ICJ of 24 May 2024.
Measures must be taken to fully protect civilians in Gaza and the Israeli occupation forces must be held accountable for the Gaza genocide.
"We call on the UN Security Council to play its role in preventing Israel from any further attacks against the civilians in Rafah and taking effective measures to protect the people of Gaza", the statement added.
