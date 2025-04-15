Open Menu

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack On Gaza's Baptist Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli attack on Gaza's Baptist Hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the bombing of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza by Israeli occupation forces, calling it a part of a pattern of targeting medical facilities, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, in a statement, said that the attack took place on Palm Sunday, a sacred occasion for Christians, which underscored Israel’s blatant disregard for religious sanctity and civilian lives.

"Pakistan demands an immediate end to Israel’s ongoing atrocities, which have resulted in the indiscriminate killing of innocent and unarmed Palestinians, including women and children, and the systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure," the spokesperson said.

He said that the Israel’s relentless assaults had crippled Gaza’s healthcare system, depriving critically ill patients of vital medical care. Coupled with the blockade on humanitarian aid, these actions reflect a deliberate strategy to prolong suffering and entrench conflict.

The spokesperson called for an immediate halt to the hostilities by Israeli occupying forces and reiterated its support for the two-state solution, with a viable, independent and sovereign State of Palestine on pre-June 1967 borders with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.

He also urged the international community to take decisive action to hold Israel accountable and protect Palestinian civilians from further violence.

Recent Stories

Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now ..

Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

53 minutes ago
 Meta to use public EU user content to train AI mod ..

Meta to use public EU user content to train AI models

2 hours ago
 5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025

4 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government A ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..

12 hours ago
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumpt ..

General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..

12 hours ago
 UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Valli ..

UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services

12 hours ago
 Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to co ..

Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..

13 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minist ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..

13 hours ago
 Government estimate shows record decline of Japane ..

Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut a ..

Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan