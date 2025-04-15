Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack On Gaza's Baptist Hospital
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the bombing of the Baptist Hospital in Gaza by Israeli occupation forces, calling it a part of a pattern of targeting medical facilities, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.
Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan, in a statement, said that the attack took place on Palm Sunday, a sacred occasion for Christians, which underscored Israel’s blatant disregard for religious sanctity and civilian lives.
"Pakistan demands an immediate end to Israel’s ongoing atrocities, which have resulted in the indiscriminate killing of innocent and unarmed Palestinians, including women and children, and the systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure," the spokesperson said.
He said that the Israel’s relentless assaults had crippled Gaza’s healthcare system, depriving critically ill patients of vital medical care. Coupled with the blockade on humanitarian aid, these actions reflect a deliberate strategy to prolong suffering and entrench conflict.
The spokesperson called for an immediate halt to the hostilities by Israeli occupying forces and reiterated its support for the two-state solution, with a viable, independent and sovereign State of Palestine on pre-June 1967 borders with Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital.
He also urged the international community to take decisive action to hold Israel accountable and protect Palestinian civilians from further violence.
