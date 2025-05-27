Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israeli Provocative Actions Related To Al-Aqsa Mosque
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) Pakistan on Tuesday condemned, in the strongest possible terms, the latest provocative actions by Israeli occupying power as well as illegal settlers that aimed to undermine the religious, historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque.
“Such actions are unacceptable and constitute a flagrant violation of the international law, and have the potential to further escalate an already volatile situation in the region. Pakistan calls for upholding the sanctity and historical status of the holy sites, and preventing Israel from any further provocations,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.
Pakistan also strongly deplored the continued targeting of the Palestinian civilians in Gaza by the occupying power.
The latest reprehensible attack against a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza, was an example of continued
Israeli impunity.
“The harrowing images being witnessed by the world in the aftermath of the attack that resulted in dozens of deaths, many of them children, should be a wake-up call for the international community. These attacks must end forthwith, and Israel must be held accountable for its heinous crimes,” it was further stressed.
The spokesperson said Pakistan reiterated its unwavering support for the Palestinian people's right to self-determination and called for the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.
