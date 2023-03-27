Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned a raid by the Israeli forces on Al Aqsa Mosque on the third day of holy month of Ramadan, expelling the worshippers and violating the sanctity of the Mosque one of the holiest sites of Muslims

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ):Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned a raid by the Israeli forces on Al Aqsa Mosque on the third day of holy month of Ramadan, expelling the worshippers and violating the sanctity of the Mosque one of the holiest sites of Muslims.

Pakistan called upon the international community to take urgent action to put an end to the Israeli transgressions that have been particularly ascendant since the beginning of this year, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

The indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation forces against defenseless Palestinians defied all humanitarian and human rights norms and laws.

Such reprehensible attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli occupation forces, during the holy month of Ramadan, have become a regular feature in recent years.

By carrying out the illegal raids, the spokesperson said Israel backed out on its own recent commitment to respect the sanctity of Ramadan.

"These acts not only constitute grave violation of fundamental right to freedom of religion or belief of the Palestinian people but also an affront to the religious sentiments of over 1.5 billion Muslims around the world," the spokesperson said.

Pakistan reaffirmed its unstinted support for the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause, and renewed its call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, being the only just, comprehensive and lasting solution of the Palestinian question, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Resolutions.