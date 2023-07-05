Open Menu

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israeli Raids, Airstrikes In Jenin

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 07:23 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ):Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the raids and airstrikes carried out by the Israeli occupation forces since Monday in Jenin in the occupied Palestinian territory of the West Bank, which killed 10 Palestinians and injured some 50 others.

"This latest episode of violence against the occupied people of Palestine by the occupying power must end immediately," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's calls for the international community to assume its responsibility for bringing these brutal and illegal actions by the Israeli occupation forces to a halt and to ensure the protection of the human rights of the Palestinian people.

"Pakistan reaffirms its strong and unwavering support to the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people for the full realization of their rights and freedoms - including the right to self-determination. We also renew our call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions," the spokesperson added.

