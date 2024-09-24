Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israel’s Aggression Against Lebanon
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned Israel’s latest military aggression against Lebanon, massacring hundreds of civilians.
"This act of aggression against the Republic of Lebanon is a grave violation of the UN Charter and international law.
It is a dangerous escalation that has further endangered peace and security in an already volatile region," a Foreign Office press release said.
It said Pakistan reaffirmed its full support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and stood in solidarity with the people of Lebanon and for their right to live in peace and security.
"We call upon the international community to take urgent steps to hold Israel to account for its alarming adventurism in the region and its acts of aggression and genocide," it added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP takes notice of killing of two people1 minute ago
-
IGP takes notice of lady constable's killing1 minute ago
-
Senate body directs PWD to transfer possession of Constantia Lodge2 minutes ago
-
CDA seals 23 buildings in G-15 for violating building by-laws11 minutes ago
-
PUASA delegation calls on PU VC21 minutes ago
-
Blacksmith electrocuted22 minutes ago
-
Vital to stay with reform agenda: Muhammad Aurangzeb31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Pavilion draws global attention at 21st China-ASEAN Expo with exquisite craftsmanship31 minutes ago
-
Education wing holds road safety workshop; Over 400 students, teachers participate31 minutes ago
-
PU VC chalks out policy to run university31 minutes ago
-
NA Panel directs to start work on ML-1 project at earliest31 minutes ago
-
Tackling population explosion: A pathway to Pakistan's socio-economic stability41 minutes ago