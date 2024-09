Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s aggression against Lebanon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned Israel’s latest military aggression against Lebanon, massacring hundreds of civilians.

"This act of aggression against the Republic of Lebanon is a grave violation of the UN Charter and international law.

It is a dangerous escalation that has further endangered peace and security in an already volatile region," a Foreign Office press release said.

It said Pakistan reaffirmed its full support for Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and stood in solidarity with the people of Lebanon and for their right to live in peace and security.

"We call upon the international community to take urgent steps to hold Israel to account for its alarming adventurism in the region and its acts of aggression and genocide," it added.