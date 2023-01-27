UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israel's Attack On Palestine's Jenin City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2023

Pakistan strongly condemns Israel's attack on Palestine's Jenin city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ):Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned Israel's brutal attack on the city and camp of Jenin in the State of Palestine, killing several Palestinians.

The people killed in the incident include an elderly woman and 30 injured.

"Pakistan denounces the spate of reprehensible, cold blooded and murderous attacks that have already killed 30 Palestinians this month," thr Foreign Office said in a statement.

It said that Pakistan called upon the international community to assume its responsibility in bringing these illegal incursions and actions by the Israeli occupation forces to a halt and ensuring adequate protection of the human rights of the Palestinian people.

"Pakistan reiterates its strong and unwavering support to the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people for full realization of their fundamental rights including the right to self- determination," it said.

The FO said, "The government and the people of Pakistan extended sincere heartfelt condolences to the families of victims and best wishes for full and swift recovery of the injured in this brutal attack."It said Pakistan renewed its call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.

