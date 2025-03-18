Open Menu

Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israel's Deadly Airstrikes On Gaza

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns Israel's deadly airstrikes on Gaza

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) Pakistan strongly condemned Israel’s deadly airstrikes on Gaza on Tuesday, killing over 400 innocent Palestinians, mostly women and children.

This horrific act of aggression, in the holy month of Ramadan, is a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement and marks a dangerous escalation that threatens to destabilize the entire region once again.

"We urge the international community to play it's role to immediately end the violence and resume diplomatic efforts towards an immediate and lasting peace in Gaza and the middle East," the foreign office spokesperson said in a press statement.

