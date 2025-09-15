Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israel's Reckless Attack On Doha: PM
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 11:17 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s reckless and provocative attack on Doha on September 9, that was clearly, aimed at sabotaging peace efforts in the Middle East
DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday said Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s reckless and provocative attack on Doha on September 9, that was clearly, aimed at sabotaging peace efforts in the Middle East.
Speaking at the Emergency Arab-Islamic summit hosted by Qatar here, he said the summit was held on a very sombre and sorrowful occasion, when the brotherly Islamic state of Qatar was treacherously targeted, by an aggressor, who violated international law without fear of any consequence.
The Prime Minister said, "This was a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar. "
"We express our all-out support and solidarity, with our Qatari brothers and sisters," he said adding, "Israel’s assault, against Qatar is not an isolated incident. It is yet another manifestation of its declared, hegemonic ambitions."
"Even in wartime, the role of peace mediators is always deemed inviolable and held sacrosanct. They are the messengers of fragile hope, - hope of keeping dialogue alive, to advance prospects of peace," he remarked.
"One is therefore, compelled to question: Why then this charade of negotiations? Was the return of hostages ever a priority for a country that has no respect, or regard for human life?" he went on to say.
He said, "We deeply appreciate, Qatar’s sincere and tireless diplomatic efforts, guided by the able leadership of the Emir, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani."
"Qatar has consistently, endeavoured to bridge divides and promote the noble cause of regional as well as global peace, under the most daunting challenges," he observed.
"While, Gaza bleeds, the heart wrenching cries, of its innocent women and children echo through these halls," he continued saying, "We can hear, the frail voice, of the ten-year-old boy, Ameer, who walked twelve kilometres, bare footed, for a few morsels of bread, only to be gunned down by Israeli soldiers, along with 64000 of his fellow countrymen.
"
"Israel’s genocidal campaign, has reduced Gaza, to rubble and ruin. The world shall always bear, the scars of this unending carnage, etched on the very soul of humanity. Injustice has reached, an unbearable level. This must stop! And stop now," he stressed.
He said that Pakistan had reiterated urgent and essential steps.
"Israel must be held accountable, for its war crimes against humanity," he said and underlined the need for creation of an Arab-Islamic task force, to adopt effective measures to ward off Israeli expansionist designs.
"We reiterate the OIC’s call to suspend Israel’s membership of the United Nations. Member states should actively consider implementing other appropriate measures against Israel," he emphasised.
The Prime Minister said the UN Security Council, must urgently demand, from Israel, under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire, release of hostages and exchange of Palestinian prisoners.
He underscored the need for guaranteed, sustained and secure humanitarian access to all civilians in need and the protection of aid workers, medical teams, journalists and UN personnel.
He reiterated Pakistan's stance that a just, comprehensive, and lasting two state solution must be achieved with the creation of an independent State of Palestine with pre-1967 borders and Al Quds Al Sharif as its capital."
While concluding his speech he said, "Today, in this historic gathering, we have affirmed solidarity, in our intentions, in our thoughts, and in our words. In unison, we have all condemned Israel’s aggression."
"Let history record this moment, when we, the leaders of the Arab-Islamic world, have chosen unity, dignity, and courage over silence and inaction," he said adding, "Otherwise, my brothers and sisters, may I submit in all humility, posterity will never forgive us!"
Recent Stories
At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Sau ..
Chairman Vision Group Aleem Khan Inaugurates Park View City’s Embankment Const ..
Ahmed bin Saeed opens ISM Middle East 2025 & Private Label Middle East 2025 at D ..
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel's reckless attack on Doha: PM
Mansoor bin Mohammed launches design challenge to impart new visual identity for ..
MoU signed for Welfare of govt. employees in Attock
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launches phase 2 of School Nutrition Program
Pakistan to eliminate menace of terrorism with unity of nation: Federal Minister ..
Accountability court rejects bail of 5, considers plea bargain of 18 in corrupti ..
Mansour bin Zayed participates on behalf of UAE President in Extraordinary GCC & ..
PMYP, ICYF explore strategic partnership to empower youth
KP CS reviews governance, anti-encroachment, flood protection measures
More Stories From Pakistan
-
At Arab Islamic summit, PM condemns Israeli attack on Doha; meets leaders of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jo ..3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel's reckless attack on Doha: PM3 minutes ago
-
MoU signed for Welfare of govt. employees in Attock3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launches phase 2 of School Nutrition Program7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to eliminate menace of terrorism with unity of nation: Federal Minister for Parliamentary A ..7 minutes ago
-
Accountability court rejects bail of 5, considers plea bargain of 18 in corruption reference8 minutes ago
-
KP CS reviews governance, anti-encroachment, flood protection measures8 minutes ago
-
Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati asks CS for implementation of assembly legis ..49 seconds ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews flood relief operations in Alipur50 seconds ago
-
Islamabad, Astana to strengthen city-level ties; road-naming proposal highlights cultural exchange51 seconds ago
-
RDA lodges FIR against owners of Wazir Town Housing Scheme for illegal construction54 seconds ago
-
IGP approves Rs 2.25m for healthcare of cops, families10 minutes ago