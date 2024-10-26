Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s strikes against Islamic Republic of Iran: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned Israel’s strikes against Islamic Republic of Iran in the early hours of the day and said that these military strikes against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran were a grave violation of the UN Charter and the international law.

“These strikes undermine path to regional peace and stability and also constitute a dangerous escalation in an already volatile region. Israel bears full responsibility for the current cycle of escalation and expansion of the conflict," Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement.

Pakistan called on the UN Security council to play its role for the maintenance of international peace and security and to take immediate steps to bring an end to Israeli recklessness in the region and its criminal behaviour.

The international community must also play its role for restoring regional peace and security, it was further stressed.