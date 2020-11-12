Pakistan strongly condemns Jeddah cemetery attack, stands in solidarity with Kingdom: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Strongly condemning the violent attack that took place in a cemetery in Jeddah, which caused injuries to a number of people, Pakistan on Wednesday said the Government and people of Pakistan stood in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"We wish them early recovery.

Such acts of violence and extremism are reprehensible.We appreciate the actions taken today by the Saudi security forces that prevented further loss of life ," Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

"Pakistan supports the measures taken by the Kingdom to maintain its safety and security," the statement added.

\932