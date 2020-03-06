UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Strongly Condemns Kabul Terrorist Attack: FO Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:02 PM

Pakistan strongly condemns Kabul terrorist attack: FO Spokesperson

Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul, which resulted in the loss of several precious lives and injuries to many others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul, which resulted in the loss of several precious lives and injuries to many others.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have suffered in this tragedy.

We are relieved that the leadership has remained unharmed," Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said in a statement issued here.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan had consistently supported a negotiated political solution of the Afghan conflict.

"This is a historic juncture. Pakistan urges all the parties to work together in a constructive spirit for establishing durable peace and stability in Afghanistan," the statement concluded.

