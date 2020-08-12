Pakistan strongly condemns Kashmiris extra-judicial killings in IIOJK

Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings of three Kashmiri labourers by the Indian occupation forces in a fake encounter in Shopian region of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The killings of innocent Kashmiris and destruction of their properties is a part of the Hindutva agenda of the RSS-BJP combined. It is an attempt to target defenceless Kashmiris with mindless violence and perpetuating collective punishment to break their will," a Foreign Office statement said issued here.

The Foreign Office mentioned that over 200 innocent Kashmiris had been martyred by the Indian occupation forces since the beginning of this year in fake encounters and so-called 'cordon-and-search' operations.

"These condemnable crimes against Kashmiri youth by the Indian occupation forces are being perpetrated with complete impunity, under the cover of draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA)," the statement added.

The Foreign Office said India's efforts to subjugate Kashmiri people through killings, torture, forced disappearances, incarcerations and brutalization failed in the past and would not succeed in the future.

"Nor will India succeed in bringing illegal and forcible demographic changes in IIOJK in violation of international law and conventions," it said.

The FO urged the international community to take immediate cognizance of the state terrorism and grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian occupation forces.

"India must be made to comply with its international legal obligations and respect fundamental rights of Kashmiri people including their right to life," it said.

"Pakistan will continue to call for holding India accountable for its crimes against the Kashmiri people and extend its full support in the just struggle for the Kashmiris' inalienable right to self-determination," the FO statement concluded.