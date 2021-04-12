UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Strongly Condemns Killing Of 3 Kashmiri Youth

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:54 PM

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of three Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces in a so-called "cordon-and-search" operation in Shopian, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of three Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces in a so-called "cordon-and-search" operation in Shopian, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Those killed by the Indian occupation forces included a 14-year old juvenile and a student of 10th grade.

Pakistan had repeatedly called for independent investigations, under international scrutiny, into the extra-judicial killings of all innocent Kashmiris, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

"We call upon the international community to hold India accountable for the gross and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK and work for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people," it was further added.

